Consumer research by Parks Associates analysing shifting trends in video consumption and expenditures has found that TV sets still dominate video entertainment, accounting for more than half of all video consumed in each week US broadband households.





The 360 View: Digital Media and Connected Consumers report revealed that consumers spent on average nearly 20 hours per week watching video on a TV, compared to nearly four hours on a mobile phone. Consumers also increased the total amount of time spent watching video from 2018 to 2019, a 33% increase in hours spent per week in video viewing. Consumers ages 18-24 watch as much video on a computer as they do on a TV set, approximately 16 hours per week.



Yet among the key highlights was that that adoption of over-the-top (OTT) video subscription services seems to have plateaued at 71% of broadband households. Of these, half of US broadband households subscribe to Netflix while Amazon Prime Video was a distant second with a 38% adoption rate.



More than a quarter of households ranked local broadcast channels as their most enjoyed type of channel, far ahead of all other types. With sports, local broadcast channels have long anchored the traditional pay-TV package yet Parks highlighted that even this content was now moving online. It added that networks that have gone direct-to-consumer, like CBS through its CBS All Access service, recognise the value of local content to drive viewers to their online properties and make local news available on their streaming platforms.



“Understanding consumers is key to driving acquisition and minimising churn among video services,” noted Parks Associates senior analyst Steve Nason commented on



