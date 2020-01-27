In what could be an alarming discovery for a region that is traditionally known as a piracy black spot, research from the Contra Piratería de Televisión Paga (ALIANZA) organisation has revealed a marked increase in traffic to web piracy sites across Latin America over the last year.





Currently, piracy is the number one threat for content creators, pay-TV operators and programmers in Latin America and the study, conducted by MUSO, a global expert on digital piracy, revealed that in the region piracy increased 9% in 2018 year-on-year in comparison with the previous year, with over 14.14 billion total visits to piracy sites. There were significant increases in web piracy in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.



Among the key findings were that there were on average 51.60 piracy visits per person in 2018 while streaming website piracy visits rose 13% year-on-year, while web download visits decreased 15% year-on-year. The largest volume of piracy visits measured was in Brazil, with 7.18 billion visits while Uruguay and Chile exhibit the highest demand for infringing content, per Internet user.



Web piracy visits between January and June depicted the same piracy growth pattern as 2018, revealing over 7.29 billion total visits to piracy sites.

“These findings paint a very alarming picture of how piracy continues to be a growing threat to the television industry,” remarked ALIANZA president Javier Figueras.



“Piracy directly impacts the wellbeing and growth of the creative content industry. We need prioritisation and collaboration from the local governments in each of these Latin American countries to help us eradicate this growing problem, by establishing legal frameworks that help us build a competitive market.”



ALIANZA members include: ABTA, CDF, DIRECTV Latin America, Discovery, ESPN, Fox, Globo, HBO Latin America, LaLiga, Nagra, SKY Brazil, Telecine, Turner and WinSports.