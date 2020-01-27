In the latest of its current flurry of deals for its Entertain Me offer, IPTV service provider POST Luxembourg is to add the ducktv and ducktv plus children's edutainment channels to its content roster.





ducktv and ducktv plus are aimed at children from six months to 4-years-old, offer programming designed to help children develop their cognitive, visual and auditory abilities as well as stimulate their emotional and intellectual development. The short episode programmes are designed to provide an educational, entertaining and relaxing avenue through which parents can play and spend time with their children.As is usual with content deals regarding the IPTV provider and the PostTV offer on which Entertain Me resides , Alteox Media Consulting was at the forefront in facilitating the partnership. Commenting on the deal, Alteox CEO Sven Breckler noted: "We are all about diversity on PostTV, and are happy to begin this year with a partnership that will make PostTV a wholesome family platform.""We are very excited about the partnership with PostTV and the opportunity to bring our kids channels to families in Luxembourg," added Pavol Miller, executive director of MEGA MAX MEDIA, the company behind ducktv and ducktv plus. "We are focusing on the highest quality experience, which is not interrupted by advertisements and [which] provides a safe environment for our little viewers."