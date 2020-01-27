Subscription video-on-demand revenues in the MENA region are set to grow $2.1 billion from their current level to reach $2.97 billion by 2025 according to a study from Digital TV Research.



As well as revenues almost tripling in value, The Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report predicted that Turkey will generate $908 million in revenues by 2025, with Saudi Arabia adding $563 million and Israel $470 million.



In terms of paying customers, the analyst forecasts 29.63 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 12.25 million recorded at end-2019. It adds that collectively, the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will overtake Turkey’s subscriber count in 2025.



Assessing key SVOD providers, Netflix is set to account for 38% of the 2025 total of MENA SVOD subscribers with its base doubling from 2019, followed by StarzPlay (23%) and Disney+ (11%). If realised by the latter, this would be more impressive given that Disney+ is set begin business its first Arabic country only in 2022.



