In a year-long channel sponsorship aiming to ‘banish the boring’ from the car manufacturer, Peugeot has revealed it will be the launch sponsor of Sky’s new eagerly-anticipated channel, Sky Comedy.





Live from 27 January, Sky Comedy will be the brand-new home of premium scripted US comedies from HBO, NBC and Showtime. Available in all Sky Homes, customers will have direct access to critically acclaimed talk shows, scripted comedies and sitcoms. The channel will broadcast shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Additionally brand new comedies including The Righteous Gemstones, A.P.Bio and Miracle Workers, can also be watched first on



The sponsorship partnership will be part of Peugeot’s wider 2020 campaign which will endeavour to by engage with a target audience of affluent families and couples with a liberal mindset, every day. The campaign coincides with a huge year for Peugeot, with the car brand in high gear launching 12 new vehicles over the next 12 months. This year-long campaign with Sky Media aims to challenge outdated perceptions of the brand by ensuring a consistent message is delivered to drivers.



The sponsorship is part of a multi-platform year-long partnership across TV, VOD and Sky Go platforms. The impact of the campaign will be felt across the whole of Peugeot with the integration of Sky Comedy branding, merchandise and experientials across its network of 183 Retailers.



“This year we’re dedicated to delivering our simple message that we are ‘Unboring the Future’,” explained Peugeot marketing director Steve Wass. What better way to show our true selves than to partner with a brand-new fresh and relatable TV channel? This is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our brand with a new wave of excitement.”



Dan Morrisey, head of sponsorship activation at Sky Media, added: “We’re delighted to have Peugeot onboard as sponsors of Sky Comedy from launch. With the brand’s focus on “Unboring the Future”, aligning with Sky Comedy and its portfolio of critically acclaimed content makes perfect sense. From idents on screen to partnership amplification across Peugeot’s retail network, Sky Peugeot, Mediacom and Havas will be working in unison across 2020 to deliver a truly unboring partnership.”



