Drawing on the independent, global reporting of its almost legendary World Service, the BBC has launched My World, said to be a ground-breaking show explaining the stories behind global news for a 13+ demographic.
The show is a co-production with Microsoft Education and Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie with the BBC retaining editorial control over all content.
The weekly half hour TV programme will be presented in English by Radzi Chinyanganya and Nomia Iqbal and will aim to fill what the producers see is a global gap in reliable and trusted information for young audiences in this age group, who the producers note are legally allowed on many social media platforms but poorly served by adult news content, and susceptible to the dangers of poor quality ‘fake news’ and disinformation. Indeed the target audience is seen as an age group keen to understand more about how trusted news is made and the values that stand behind it.
BBC World News, the BBC’s most-watched channel which reaches more than 100 million people across the world every week, will run the show each Sunday at 16.30 GMT, and content will be shared across the World Service’s 42 language services. There will also be multi-lingual distribution in more than 20 countries, including Canada, China, India, South Korea, Bosnia and the US. A digital version of the programme will be available on the BBC iPlayer in the UK, and globally on the BBC My World YouTube channel.
There will be a bespoke learning segment to accompany each show, as well as additional lesson plans created by BBC Learning, all of which will be available through Microsoft Education for a global audience of educators. The content will also attempt to help the teaching of media literacy in schools in every region of the world.
“There’s a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it,” commented Jamie Angus, director of the BBC World Service Group. “They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it. Nurturing these abilities is the aim of My World, and they’re crucial for today’s young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day.”
Angelina Jolie added: “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a programme that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other. I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”
