Claiming to have broken down barriers between television and streaming, Swisscom is to offer Netflix as part of its new Swisscom TV X package.









The new bundle will offer hundreds of TV channels, 1,200 hours of recording, 7-day replay and Netflix Standard HD allowing streaming on two devices at the same time for CHF 50 per month. For an additional CHF 5.- per month, viewers can upgrade to Netflix Premium, able to stream content on up to four devices at the same time in Ultra HD and HDR.



Swisscom claims to have been one of the first providers in the world to integrate an interface that incorporates Netflix programming and TV content. The two companies say that they are working together on other innovations in order to provide users with the optimum entertainment experience.



“People in Switzerland watch TV for around three hours per day – including an hour of streaming services. Swisscom is therefore combining the best of both worlds with a single box and a single remote control,” says Dirk Wierzbitzki, head of residential customers and member of the operator’s group executive board.



“In Swisscom, we have an outstanding partner who, like us, always puts the customer at the heart of our joint initiatives. We are therefore delighted to launch the Swisscom TV X package, giving the Swiss public even easier access to the most entertaining programming available from Swisscom and Netflix,” added Netflix business development director Rene Rummel-Mergeryan.



At the end of February 2020, the Swisscom TV UHD Box will upgrade to Entertainment OS4 offering features such as a voice assistant, as well as making Netflix content available to watch straight from the Swisscom TV home screen.