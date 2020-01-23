In a deal combining multiple field units with a central management platform to live broadcast popular shows and events, AbemaTV, one of Japan’s leading video streaming channels, is deploying LiveU cellular bonding technology to produce its online news and entertainment.





AbemaTV channel broadcasts up to 20 channels for free, featuring original drama, news, sports and live content and has been using LiveU since it started in April 2016. The service has been consistently growing its user base since going into full-scale operation and aims to improve its user experience with functionality such as a data saving mode that reduces data consumption by half, and a chaser mode that enables anyone joining a programme mid-way to start watching from the beginning.



In previous deployments, as it covered a non-stop three-day live broadcast variety show in November 2017, AbemaTV used 12 LiveU units, representing its longest live streaming program to date. The channel also uses LiveU to cover the 7.2 hours live broadcast variety show, Shogi Games, also known as Japanese chess or the Game of Generals, a two-player strategy board game native to Japan, and golf contest.



In this latest deal, AbemaTV has taken over 20



Commenting on deploying more LiveU units, Nobuteru Kondo, of the live streaming delivery technology division of AbemaTV channel broadcasts up to 20 channels for free, featuring original drama, news, sports and live content and has been using LiveU since it started in April 2016. The service has been consistently growing its user base since going into full-scale operation and aims to improve its user experience with functionality such as a data saving mode that reduces data consumption by half, and a chaser mode that enables anyone joining a programme mid-way to start watching from the beginning.In previous deployments, as it covered a non-stop three-day live broadcast variety show in November 2017, AbemaTV used 12 LiveU units, representing its longest live streaming program to date. The channel also uses LiveU to cover the 7.2 hours live broadcast variety show, Shogi Games, also known as Japanese chess or the Game of Generals, a two-player strategy board game native to Japan, and golf contest.In this latest deal, AbemaTV has taken over 20 LiveU field units, including the LU600 HEVC, combined with the LiveU Central cloud management platform to live stream shows and events from various venues and outdoor sites. On the ground support and service is provided by longstanding LiveU Japanese partner, Sanshin Electronics Company.Commenting on deploying more LiveU units, Nobuteru Kondo, of the live streaming delivery technology division of AbemaTV, said, “LiveU enables us to live stream in high-quality, wherever we want to go. We always aim to broadcast the latest trends in entertainment, and LiveU enables us to flexibly prepare for live streaming of urgent press conferences. We value the technology’s stability, compactness, and scalability so it can receive the number of channels we need.”