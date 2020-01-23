Just as it was confirming the premiere date of its Netflix Original, Restaurants on the Edge, global producer marblemedia has announced that it will bring a new development slate to the Realscreen content summit.
The slate at the event next week will be spearheaded by three factual series being pitched for pre-sales opportunities. The producer says that it has been driven by market demand for high quality factual and a changing media landscape, and so it has developed what it calls globally-minded projects in the unscripted and factual space, primarily across history, crime, and adventure. Two series have been created and developed in-house by marblemedia, with a third created by Emmy award-winner Alex Rader, of Ice Road Truckers and The Amazing Race fame.
Women at War: Female Agents of the S.O.E. is an 8 x 60’ history series examines the female leaders, saboteurs and assassins of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive during World War Two. At a time when the Geneva Convention prohibited women from going to war, these female agents waged guerrilla warfare on the Nazis while at constant risk of arrest, torture and execution.
Close to a Killer (10 x 60’) is a true-crime series that explores rarely told stories of homicide cops that are forced to go undercover to catch a murderer. With unprecedented access to selected cases, the series will reveal new case details and shed light on just how far some cops will go to get their man – or woman.
Air Wreck Recon (10 x60’), created by Alex Rader and produced by marblemedia, is a new “occu-doc” reality series that combines authentic characters, real-life action and natural jeopardy with epic scenery and incredible aviation and human interest stories.
marblemedia’s Restaurants on the Edge (pictured), its premium unscripted series about restaurants in stunning locations around the world that are need of a helping hand to attract more business, has now just delivered to Netflix. Season one (6 x 60’) will drop globally on Netflix (excluding Canada, where it airs on Cottage Life) on 28 February. Netflix Canada will then have the show from 14 March. The programme follows breakout hit competition show Blown Away (10 x 30’), the about glass blowing, that launched globally on the subscription VOD service in 2019.
“Following the recent critical success of Blown Away and now the launch of Restaurants on the Edge on Netflix, we have continued our development of premium content for a global audience,” remarked Matt Hornburg, marblemedia’s co-CEO and executive producer, primarily responsible for driving the company’s factual output. “Our development team works closely with Diane Rankin, SVP rights and executive producer at Distribution360, our distribution arm, capitalising on her and her team’s market intelligence and network of international buyers.”
