Aiming to offer what it says is comprehensive fraud protection for connected TV, digital media measurement, data and analytics software provider DoubleVerify has launched what it says is the industry’s first connected TV targeting certification.
Characterised by scarce, premium inventory and high demand, CTV, says DoubleVerify, has begun to attract the attention of fraudsters. The company says that it recently tracked a 120% year-on-year increase in fraudulent CTV and mobile apps, and flagged over 200 fraudulent CTV apps in the first half of 2019 alone. It currently identifies approximately 100,000 new CTV devices as fraudulent per day.
DoubleVerify says that fundamentally its technology is designed to protect advertisers from fraud and invalid traffic (IVT) in the connected TV advertising space. In order to be certified by DV for CTV Targeting, a platform must demonstrate the ability to prevent fraud and IVT by applying DV’s pre-bid app and device fraud protection for CTV inventory transactions.
DV’s Fraud identification uses custom-built algorithms and detection methods that do not require the use of an SDK or custom integration. Strategies deployed include mixing human expertise and machine learning such as fraud analysts specialising in CTV inventory and the app ecosystem and a dedicated hardware lab with advanced capabilities to reverse-engineer CTV threats. It also boasts machine learning features and algorithms designed specifically to solve for fraud prevalent in CTV and specialised telemetry to identify CTV fraud, with the biggest threats originating from SSAI abuse, app spoofing and bots.
To date, certified partners for the programme include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.
Accompanying the launch, DV also released its CTV Guide, entitled The ABCs of CTV, to educate advertisers on best practices around CTV media quality measurement and performance. this can be downloaded from https://www.doubleverify.com/newsroom/the-abcs-of-ctv/
DoubleVerify says that fundamentally its technology is designed to protect advertisers from fraud and invalid traffic (IVT) in the connected TV advertising space. In order to be certified by DV for CTV Targeting, a platform must demonstrate the ability to prevent fraud and IVT by applying DV’s pre-bid app and device fraud protection for CTV inventory transactions.
DV’s Fraud identification uses custom-built algorithms and detection methods that do not require the use of an SDK or custom integration. Strategies deployed include mixing human expertise and machine learning such as fraud analysts specialising in CTV inventory and the app ecosystem and a dedicated hardware lab with advanced capabilities to reverse-engineer CTV threats. It also boasts machine learning features and algorithms designed specifically to solve for fraud prevalent in CTV and specialised telemetry to identify CTV fraud, with the biggest threats originating from SSAI abuse, app spoofing and bots.
To date, certified partners for the programme include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.
Accompanying the launch, DV also released its CTV Guide, entitled The ABCs of CTV, to educate advertisers on best practices around CTV media quality measurement and performance. this can be downloaded from https://www.doubleverify.com/newsroom/the-abcs-of-ctv/