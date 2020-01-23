Claiming to have capitalised on increased demand in the country for UK scripted content with new deals ITV Studios has sold a range of its high quality scripted content to the US encompassing genres such as comedy and drama.
At the head of the slate is Brassic, Sky’s highest-rating comedy in seven years, which has been acquired by SVOD service Hulu. Produced by Calamity Films for Sky One and written by BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic garnered huge critical acclaim when it aired in the UK in August 2019, resulting in a second season commission prior to its premiere.
Character-driven relationship thriller Gold Digger, the from Mainstreet Pictures for BBC One has sold to AMC Networks’ British content-focused subscription streaming service Acorn TV. Featuring Primetime Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Sabrina, Legends of the Fall) and Ben Barnes (Westworld, Chronicles of Narnia). Acorn TV will feature its US and Canadian Premiere in Summer 2020.
New comedy drama from Genial Productions The Trouble with Maggie Cole (former w-t Glass Houses), which delves into what happens when idle gossip escalates out of control, has been picked up by PBS Distribution.
Also From Mammoth Screen, ITV has teamed up with BritBox North America to co-produce the up-coming six-part mystery series McDonald & Dodds about a pair of mismatched police detectives starring Jason Watkins (Hold The Sunset, The Crown). The deal also Includes two BritBox Originals: three-part psychological thriller Sticks and Stones from Tall Story Pictures, and 42, starring Ken Nowsu (Killing Eve), and Anonymous Content and MultiStory Media’s sharp-witted take on the police procedural Wild Bill, starring Rob Lowe.
Commenting on the deals, Ruth Berry, managing director global distribution at ITV Studios said, “With UK talent looking set to enjoy another successful awards season, demand for UK scripted content is high. The breadth and depth of our catalogue means we can offer our buyers a diverse range of content with the British hallmark for quality.”
