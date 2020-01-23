 A+E makes first LATAM scripted sales in new regional slate | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
Details
Increasing its presence in the region as well as making an initial foray with its global scripted format business, global content company A+E Networks International has signed a slate of deals across Latin America.
First up, leading Hispanic broadcaster Univision/TVM has purchased four films titles marking A+E’s first Spanish-language sale of Lifetime TV movies.

Univision/TVM has already aired Grumpy Cat and Finding Mrs. Claus over the 2019 holiday season and will offer Menendez: Blood Brothers, and Cocaine Godmother in 2020, as part of A+E’s mission to provide films that it thinks can resonate with a global audience.

A+E International also sold its UnREAL format to Brazilian production unit Floresta Produções, marking A+E’s first scripted format sale in Latin America, speaking to the growth of its format business in the region. UnREAL, a celebration of strong women working in television, became a ratings hit and fuelled conversation about gender politics in the US. UnREAL tells the story of a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a TV dating show. On the surface, it is about a young reality producer pushed by her unethical boss to swallow her integrity and do anything it takes to drum up show content.

A+E International is thrilled that our unrivalled catalogue of movies and our ground-breaking scripted formats are being received so well by Latin American viewers,” commented Helen Jurado, senior director of content sales for Latin America and US Hispanic at the network. “ “We’re looking forward to working with Floresta to recreate the magic of UnREAL for a new audience, and to strengthening our relationship with powerhouse LATAM partners like Univision.”

In addition to the series, TV movies set for broadcast on Univision/TVM include Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (1 x 150’); Finding Mrs. Claus/FKA Betting On Christma (1 x 150’); Cocaine Godmother (1x 120’, 1 x 150’), starring Catherine Zeta-Jones; Menendez: Blood Brothers (1x 120’) starring Courtney Love.
