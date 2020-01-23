In just the latest of a series of expansions, not just for the particular service but for the whole free, advertising supported video-on-demand sector as a whole, Tubi has entered a deal with TV Azteca one of the world’s largest producers of Spanish-language TV programming.









The Latin American expansion follows a strong 2019 for Tubi. In September 2019 it announced that its customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content, a 40% increase compared with six months earlier. In addition, adding a Spanish fed is a huge strategic move. It comes just as research As part of the deal, TV Azteca will offer advertising sales for the new Spanish language AVOD app in Mexico and promote the service to its audience via online and other platforms. In addition, some of TV Azteca’s most popular titles will be made available completely free to Tubi customers in Mexico, including Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, and Lo que La Gente Cuente, among others.Further boosting its presence in Mexico, Tubi will take advantage of its recently announced partnership with leading TV manufacturer Hisense and be the exclusive connected TV partner on its Vidaa platform in Mexico. As part of its partnership with Hisense, Tubi will be pre-loaded and prominently placed on the Vidaa TV homepage with content also listed in the Vidaa Free section of the platform, as well as its dedicated free content button found on their remotes. Tubi will also be supported in-store with retail promotion this year and on retail packaging in 2021.The expansion into Latin America was just beginning noted Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with a world-class partner and, together with TV Azteca, launch a new free streaming home to some of Mexico’s most celebrated television franchises,” he said. “We look forward to announcing additional territories in the future.”“As part of T V Azteca’s transformation towards the future , we are looking forward to enhancing our distribution and make the best television productions available to a broader audience via Tubi,” added TV Azteca chief content and distribution officer Alberto Ciurana. “We are excited to be part of the construction of a more connected and technological Mexican audience.”“Providing users with access to the best free content locally in every market and from all over the world is one of the key goals of our platform, and Tubi is a great partner for this,” said Guy Edri, EVP of business development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform. “The [library of] content, provided by Tubi, is a great addition to our platform and will be a great benefit to consumers in Mexico. It will provide hours of high-quality entertainment in their language to buyers of Hisense TVs and will be completely free, which is a unique proposition not only in Mexico, but also globally.”The Latin American expansion follows a strong 2019 for Tubi. In September 2019 it announced that its customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content, a 40% increase compared with six months earlier. In addition, adding a Spanish fed is a huge strategic move. It comes just as research revealed that Netflix had seen a huge spike in US customers in 2019 by adding more Spanish language content.