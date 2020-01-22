Federation Kids & Family company and premium European kids content producer Cottonwood Media has signed a deal with US-based Bentex Group to launch a line of apparel for the global hit tween drama series Find Me in Paris.
The 26 x 26’ series, follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place between two worlds. Filled with class ballet, modern dance, music, drama and comedy - all filmed on location in iconic places in Paris such as the National Garnier Opera House. The series boasts an up-and-coming cast including actors Jessica Lord, Hannah Dodd, Eubha Akilade, Rory Saper and Canadian star Castle Rock. The programme has sold into 130 countries to date, and broadcasts in over 80 territories worldwide.
The deal will see Bentex Group develop a range of core products featuring T-shirts, dresses, separates, as well as product extensions with dance and swimwear for tween girls in North America. The product line will support and translate the storyline from the hit time-travelling ballet series, combining classic and contemporary looks and delivering fashion items that are said to express a girl’s unique style, in the same way the characters do in Find Me in Paris.
The deal was brokered by Beacon Rock Growth, licensing agent for Find Me in Paris in the US and Canada, in partnership with Ana Micoud who leads Cottonwood’s licensing business through her company The Wizards.
Commenting on the deal, Micoud said: “We have seen tremendous results for Find Me in Paris in the US, not only in terms of viewing figures but also thanks to the level of engagement from fans across multiple social media platforms. We can’t wait to see the beautifully created fashion lines from Bentex hitting the market, as they have a brilliant track record when it comes to reflecting the heart of brands.”
“We are very excited to be working with Cottonwood on the launch of Find Me in Paris apparel. The beauty of this series should inspire girls to dream of their future and dance to their hearts content,” added Susan Peia, EVP of licensing, Bentex Group.
The deal will see Bentex Group develop a range of core products featuring T-shirts, dresses, separates, as well as product extensions with dance and swimwear for tween girls in North America. The product line will support and translate the storyline from the hit time-travelling ballet series, combining classic and contemporary looks and delivering fashion items that are said to express a girl’s unique style, in the same way the characters do in Find Me in Paris.
The deal was brokered by Beacon Rock Growth, licensing agent for Find Me in Paris in the US and Canada, in partnership with Ana Micoud who leads Cottonwood’s licensing business through her company The Wizards.
Commenting on the deal, Micoud said: “We have seen tremendous results for Find Me in Paris in the US, not only in terms of viewing figures but also thanks to the level of engagement from fans across multiple social media platforms. We can’t wait to see the beautifully created fashion lines from Bentex hitting the market, as they have a brilliant track record when it comes to reflecting the heart of brands.”
“We are very excited to be working with Cottonwood on the launch of Find Me in Paris apparel. The beauty of this series should inspire girls to dream of their future and dance to their hearts content,” added Susan Peia, EVP of licensing, Bentex Group.