While his daughter and now less royal son in law do battle with the world’s media, Thomas Markle has become the subject of a premium feature documentary whose exclusive rights have been gained by international distributor Banijay Rights.
Commissioned by Daniel Pearl (Leaving Neverland) and executive produced by double BAFTA award-winning Paul Sommers, the one-off 1 x 90’ documentary Thomas Markle: My Story first aired on Channel 5 in the UK on 22 January. Coming up to date with reaction to the most recent worldwide headlines, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is telling his side of the story for the first ever time in this premium feature documentary.
An Alaska TV special for Channel 5, it features up-to-the-minute, first person insight into the one of the biggest international news stories this year; the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down from royal duties. Banijay has secured international rights excluding US and Canada.
“We are thrilled to be bringing this remarkable historical record to international broadcasters and platforms worldwide which comes from an experienced and award-winning creative team,” commented Andreas Lemos, commercial director, factual at Banijay Rights. “Set to be one of the most headline making feature documentaries of the year, this is first and foremost a stunning and poignant film from a father to his daughter, as she and her husband step down from royal duties, offering a unique insight into the decision that shocked the world.”
Alaska TV managing director Paul Sommers added: “Being able to make a high-quality feature documentary which balances revelation and sensitivity, on such a global and topical current news story, is something we are very proud of.”
