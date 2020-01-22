Buoyed by its huge initial success particularly in its domestic market, the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service will now be launched in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on 24 March, a week earlier than scheduled.
Only just more than two months into its operating life, the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service can already be described as a roaring success, breaking download records and raking in the cash especially on mobile.
According to analyst Sensor Tower, the service’s mobile app has now been downloaded nearly 41 million times across the Apple App Store and Google Play and has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending. Disney+ was found to have generated $43.9 million during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million it made during its first 30 days.
As it expands its reach, the service will be priced at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription in the eight initial markets and then be introduced in Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.
Europeans will enjoy virtually all of the same content that Disney+ offers in the US covering entertainment brands such a Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service. Crucially, the offer will include The Mandalorian, the Star Wars-based drama that has to date smashed all download records in the US since being available in November 2019.
Other original titles available at launch include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Lady and the Tramp, Encore!, Diary of A Future President, Gina Rodriguez, The Imagineering Story.
In Europe, Disney+ will be accessible on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.
