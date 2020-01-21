Research from the NPD Group has found that in 2019 weekly time spent watching the top two subscription video on-demand (SVOD) services Hulu and Netflix rose 7% annually, growing to 4 hours 6 minutes.





That amounts to 20 minutes more streamed TV content per week on the services than they did in 2018 and shows, said NPD, that even with new subscription video services launching, audiences are still finding content they want to watch on the major SVOD services they already have.



The study found that 99.5% of consumers with subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu viewed at least one title in a given month in 2019. Original TV shows on Netflix made up over 40% of all content watched by either kid or adults, compared with just 10% for



In 2019, viewers added science fiction dramas, courtroom dramas, and cyberpunk to perennially popular SVOD genres such as action and adventure, family, animation and superhero movies. Examples include sci-fi drama Annihilation, courtroom drama Primal Fear and The Matrix trilogy. The amount of time watched for all three of these new sub-genres has increased each year since 2017.



"When people try new services, like Disney+ or Apple TV+, very few are cutting back on the existing major platforms," said Kathi Chandler-Payatt, media entertainment industry analyst for NPD commenting on the research. "This year will likely be the tipping point when more than half of Netflix content will be original."