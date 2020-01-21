The Kudelski Group and its subsidiary Nagra have each broadened relationships with key technology providers in the TV ecosystem advanced Android TV and OTT streaming respectively.





Network and multimedia IC provider Realtek Semiconductor and digital TV equipment and connected home solutions provider Shenzhen Jiuzhou Electric have now joined the Nagra Android TV Fast Track programme to enable a joint Android TV streaming solution and fast time-to-market of



The technology solution the firms are working to develop will be one of the first in the industry to support the new Android 10 Operating System and now a requirement for all Android TV based set-top boxes starting in 2020. The project will see Nagra content protection solutions secure content for the platform driven by the Nagra Security Services Platform in compliance with the Google MediaCas framework for Android TV deployments, using the Realtek chipset and Jiuzhou set-top box.



“We are excited to expand our Android TV partnership program with Realtek and Jiuzhou to deliver a new solution designed to enable fast time-to-market of Android TV based services and that is one of the first to support the new Android 10 OS,” remarked Maurice van Riek, SVP and head of content and asset security at NAGRA. “Pay-TV operators now have a wide choice of options when it comes to Android TV and we’re pleased to enable that choice with solutions that support the latest features and capabilities of Android, giving pay-TV operators and consumers the very best the technology has to offer, while safeguarding premium content assets from piracy.”



“Through deep collaboration with Nagra, Realtek has successfully brought the world’s first NOCS3.2 4K set-top box solution to the market with Realtek’s RTD1611," added Realtek vice president Yee-Wei Huang. “The close cooperation among Nagra, Jiuzhou, and Realtek enabled the world’s first Nagra NOCS3.2 Android TV 10 platform, reducing integration time and costs for set-top box manufacturers and pay-TV service providers.”



At the same time as the Android deployment, digital security firm Kudelski Group revealed a patent license agreement with the fuboTV entertainment and sports , streaming service. Financial terms remain confidential and were not disclosed but commenting on the deal, Gilles Rapin senior vice-president, innovation and business development at the Kudelski Group said: "This agreement further validates the relevance of the Group's patent portfolio to the OTT/streaming video market."