In a move that will see the parties renew their linear TV options as well as expand digital services, SPI/FilmBox has made its four channels available for another two years on the D-Smart digital platform in Turkey.





Added D-Smart was founded in 2007 and is one of the key digital TV players in the Turkey. It has been carrying out operations within Demiroren Holding since 2018.The updated agreement will see SPI/FilmBox’s FilmBox, FightBox, Fast&FunBox and DocuBox made available to live-stream along with VOD content from select SPI channels through D-Smart’s OTT platform, D-Smart GO. In addition to the blockbuster movie channel, the combat sports offer and the action sports and documentary services, D-Smart GO subscribers will also be able to access VOD content from SPI/FilmBox’s FashionBox, which provides content on fashion trends and all things regarding style.Commenting on the deal, Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International said: “The tech-savvy consumers of today want premium, worldwide content to be at their disposal at all times. We are proud to be able to provide our customers with what they want and are excited to extend our distribution to digital with D-Smart, one of the biggest players in the Turkish market.”Added D-SMART CCO and CMO Başar Başarır: “We are very excited to extend our channel range with SPI channels. Our users will be able to access highly entertaining content with FilmBox, FightBox, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, and Fashionbox. We would like to carry on this fruitful cooperation for many years.”