The proportion of Internet respondents in major markets with multiple subscription video-on-demand contracts is growing strongly according to research from Ampere Analysis.





The study found that in most countries, SVOD and pay-TV is the most common service combination among Internet users, as consumers seek to supplement their cable or satellite TV services with online video catalogues.



In addition, the number of homes with three or more SVOD In the US has grown 6.6 percentage points since Q3 2018, while in Europe growth was almost the same at 6.3 points. In all around two-fifths of Internet respondents in the US have three or more SVOD subscriptions while in Europe the proportion was around one in five.



Looking at regions, the proportions pf pay-TV and SVOD ownership vary considerably around the world, ranging from 56% of respondents who mix pay-TV and SVOD in The Netherlands, South Africa and the USA to just 13% in Japan, where free TV and SVOD combinations are more common.



Australia, Italy and Japan were also distinct in having few households which combine pay-TV and SVOD. Ampere noted that as free TV services are widespread in these markets, it is unsurprising that SVOD-only is the most common paid service among consumers, who use it in combination with a strong free-to-air TV offer. Indeed the proportion of consumers who are using SVOD and free TV, with no pay-TV at all, has been increasing in Western European markets and the USA. Italy and the UK have the highest proportions of SVOD and free TV consumers; France, the USA and Denmark have the lowest.



"While cord-cutting is a major issue in the USA, it has been a less significant challenge for the industry in many international markets," said Minal Modha, consumer research lead at Ampere Analysis. "However, our research shows that consumers in many global markets are increasingly combining SVOD products with a free broadcast TV service, placing future a growth obstacle in the path of incumbent pay-TV service providers."