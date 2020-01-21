Ottawa, Paris-based global diaspora community TV content provider Mondo Globo/MCNC has appointed The European Guild to distribute its Telearabia pack of TV channels across Europe and other territories.





The pack comprises over 50 plus channels and boasts a selection of programming from the Middle East in two distinctive themes: one specifically designed for cable/IP/OTT distribution; the second a hotel package.



The Telearabia main pack comprises of premium most watched channels such as the MBC group channels that are highly enjoyed by the Arab tourists during a stay in Europe. MBC and Rotana channels are featured for the hotel distribution option which is designed to offering offer hotel guests with a dynamic selection of programmes covering all genres from children, entertainment to sport. It aims to improve the variety of the television experience to general viewers and at the same time reduce the complexity and costs for hotel owners so that they can choose an offer to suit local markets.

Commenting on the partnership, European Television Guild CEO Graham Pitman said: "We are delighted to work with Mondo Globo / MCNC from Canada in order for their business to penetrate the marketplaces with these products. The channels represent high quality broadcasting and are a good fit for the various marketplaces across Europe, North America and the African sub-continent."

Mondo Globo CEO Ammar Baranbo added: "Mondo Globo's portfolios of premium Arabic content are continuously growing and we are happy to cooperate with ETG and benefit from its extensive knowledge and network in the European market."