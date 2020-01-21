Just as the Corporation was digesting the re-election of a UK government making disquieting remarks about the Licence Fee and how it is funded the BBC has been hit by the news that Director-General Tony Hall has announced that he will quit his post.





After seven years in which he took the reins of a national broadcaster in crisis in the wake of the resignation of George Entwistle amid a number of scandals, Hall leaves with the corporation under huge political pressure, accused of bias during the last General Election and in its reporting of issues related to Brexit. There has also been



Most importantly has been the issue of BBC funding. Even though during his tenure Hall secured an eleven-year funding package that was secure until 2027, there will be a mid-term review process to negotiate in the spring of 2022. Given the antipathy of the current Conservative government towards the BBC in general and the Licence Fee in particular, this is almost certain to be a fraught process. Hall noted that it was only right that one person was in place to lead the 2022 review and the next funding round for 2027.



In a message to BBC staff, Hall told colleagues that he believed that he would be leaving the BBC in a much stronger place than when he joined, a very different organisation that was more innovative; more open; more inclusive; more efficient; more commercially aware.



He added: “Change has been tough at times - and, of course, there’s still more to do. But I believe our recent record of transformation stands comparison with virtually any other creative organisation in the world...Without question, our values have never been more relevant to the society we live in. As our country enters its next chapter it needs a strong BBC, a BBC that can champion the nation's creativity at home and abroad, and help play its part in bringing the UK together. In an era of fake news, we remain the gold standard of impartiality and truth. What the BBC is, and what it stands for, is precious for this country. We ignore that at our peril.”



Within the next few weeks the BBC Board led by Chairman Sir David Clementi will publish a job description and advertise the job, seeking candidates within the Corporation and externally. As he announced his resignation, Hall revealed that he would be joining the UK National Gallery.