Heading into NATPE, London-based rights-ownership and distribution company TCB Media Rights has closed a string of deals totalling 130 plus hours of programming with broadcasters across Latin America.
The LATAM deals come right after the firm saw interest in a slate of premium factual entertainment at the MIP Cancun market in Mexico in November 2019 and as it heads to the Miami content fair it has announced a two-title deal with A+E Latin America for Discovery Science/UKTV’s Abandoned Engineering and UKTV’s Shipwreck Secrets.
Produced by Like A Shot, Abandoned Engineering is one of TCB Media Rights’ best-selling titles having been picked up in over 30 territories since it rolled out in 2016. Now in its fourth season, the series examines the legacy of incredible engineering projects that were cast aside before completion like enormous, expensive toys.
Also produced by Like A Shot, Shipwreck Secrets launched late last year at MIPCOM 2019 and has already been sold to broadcasters in the US, France, Spain, Czech Republic. Using advanced underwater tech, a team of maritime experts piece together the truth behind intriguing wrecks, from ships believed to have been lost in the Bermuda Triangle to the casualties of great naval battles.
This latest A+E acquisition follows a deal for Pixcom’s The Guild Garage, originally produced for Discovery, in which a team of specialists from the Canadian Guild of Automotive Restorers bring iconic vehicles back to life. Discovery Latin America has also picked up Just Might TV’s Flipping Bangers and Wider Films’ The Car Years, and renewed its licence for the first two series of Cry Havoc Productions’ popular Supercar Superbuild. Also headed for Discovery Latin America is Barcroft Media’s Shake My Beauty.
National Geographic Latin America has taken a package of TCB Media Rights titles, including Border Interceptors, Egypt’s Unexplained Files, Kitten Rescuers, Mythical Beats Unearthed and World’s Wildest Weather. In addition, Latin American lifestyle and entertainment network ¡Hola! TV has licensed ITN Productions’ portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
Headlining TCB Media Rights’ NAPTE Miami slate is a brand new TCB Original commission from Toronto based indie 4East Media. Edges Unknown is 8x60 series that follows explorers, conservationists and best friends Brett and Cliff as they aspire to live an off the grid/back to basics lifestyle. Other highlights include three recently launched shows: How Did They Build That?, Lords of the Ocean and Shocking Emergency Calls.
Commenting on the deals, Lenneke de Jong, TCB Media Rights sales manager for Latin America, said: “This last year has been a great one for us in Latin America, which is developing a real appetite for our premium factual entertainment. Broadcasters have picked up a wide range of programmes — from super-cars to shipwrecks, from queens to kittens — which demonstrates their fresh and colourful appetite...We’re confident that our NATPE slate, which includes several shows handpicked to appeal to Latin American and US audiences, will prove equally successful with the region’s broadcasters.”
Produced by Like A Shot, Abandoned Engineering is one of TCB Media Rights’ best-selling titles having been picked up in over 30 territories since it rolled out in 2016. Now in its fourth season, the series examines the legacy of incredible engineering projects that were cast aside before completion like enormous, expensive toys.
Also produced by Like A Shot, Shipwreck Secrets launched late last year at MIPCOM 2019 and has already been sold to broadcasters in the US, France, Spain, Czech Republic. Using advanced underwater tech, a team of maritime experts piece together the truth behind intriguing wrecks, from ships believed to have been lost in the Bermuda Triangle to the casualties of great naval battles.
This latest A+E acquisition follows a deal for Pixcom’s The Guild Garage, originally produced for Discovery, in which a team of specialists from the Canadian Guild of Automotive Restorers bring iconic vehicles back to life. Discovery Latin America has also picked up Just Might TV’s Flipping Bangers and Wider Films’ The Car Years, and renewed its licence for the first two series of Cry Havoc Productions’ popular Supercar Superbuild. Also headed for Discovery Latin America is Barcroft Media’s Shake My Beauty.
National Geographic Latin America has taken a package of TCB Media Rights titles, including Border Interceptors, Egypt’s Unexplained Files, Kitten Rescuers, Mythical Beats Unearthed and World’s Wildest Weather. In addition, Latin American lifestyle and entertainment network ¡Hola! TV has licensed ITN Productions’ portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
Headlining TCB Media Rights’ NAPTE Miami slate is a brand new TCB Original commission from Toronto based indie 4East Media. Edges Unknown is 8x60 series that follows explorers, conservationists and best friends Brett and Cliff as they aspire to live an off the grid/back to basics lifestyle. Other highlights include three recently launched shows: How Did They Build That?, Lords of the Ocean and Shocking Emergency Calls.
Commenting on the deals, Lenneke de Jong, TCB Media Rights sales manager for Latin America, said: “This last year has been a great one for us in Latin America, which is developing a real appetite for our premium factual entertainment. Broadcasters have picked up a wide range of programmes — from super-cars to shipwrecks, from queens to kittens — which demonstrates their fresh and colourful appetite...We’re confident that our NATPE slate, which includes several shows handpicked to appeal to Latin American and US audiences, will prove equally successful with the region’s broadcasters.”