Engineering and audiovisual services firm Broad Services has chosen infrastructure from Albalá Ingenieros for the supply and installation of a fibre-based continuity and equipment system for the city of Melilla’s TV production sites.





Under the terms of the deal, Albalá will supply fibre optic linking between the programme production centre (CPP) and broadcasting centre of the island public broadcaster INMUSA.



The current installations in the Carvajal Auditorium are provisional and consist of a TV studio with only the basic recording and continuity infrastructure required for television production. Therefore, this new delivery of equipment will be used in the technological upgrade needed to improve and equip INMUSA’s new television studios for their conversion to high definition (HD).



Explaining the rationale for the upgrade, César Aguado, CTO of Broad Services said: “INMUSA is currently involved in a wide ranging process of technological renovation for their television channel. The upgrades are not only a migration to high definition and are accompanied by a change in the work flow processes that will enable modern, agile, high quality television that truly serves the needs of the citizenry.”



The new fibre optic links are designed to provide a considerable increase in the range of serial digital video transmissions and the system takes advantage of characteristics of transmission over fibre optics to simplify the wiring harnesses, allowing greater signal density and eliminating the possibility of crosstalk or electromagnetic interference.



Primary modules included in the contract include a dual optical-to-electrical converter for 3G/HFD/SD-SDI signals; a Gigabit Ethernet media converter providing two RJ45 Gigabit interfaces and a SFP cage for a 2.5 Gbit optical module; an automated switch for DVB-ASI and DVB-IP signals with detection functions for errors in the transport stream (TS) and switching between inputs.



"We began with the need to send a continuity signal from the new production centre to the broadcasting centre where the DVB-T multiplexors are in HD," Aguado added. "Our customer evaluated different data-over-IP systems and finally selected dark fibre technology, taking advantage of lines already placed by the city. In this way, the technology from Albalá allowed us to offer our customer a redundant and reliable system at a very reasonable cost."