Strengthening their successful partnership built over the past two years, UK pay-TV leader Sky and subscription video-on-demand juggernaut Netflix have announced a new multi-year deal agreement in the UK.





The Netflix deal is the latest in a series of content partnerships for Sky, with the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Warner Media all entering into new agreements.



Content available at launch includes Sky original productions like award-laden drama Chernobyl, new shows like The Third Day, and returning series like Save Me Too, alongside Netflix’s original dramas, films and documentaries, which include The Witcher, The Irishman and a brand new series of Sex Education starring Gillian Anderson.



"This is a great start to what is set to be another strong year for Sky," commented the company's UK and Ireland chief executive officer Stephen van Rooyen. "Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree , and we'll have great new and returning Sky originals too. This year our customers will have access to even more great content – all in one place."