Pay-TV revenues for the 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region fell by 12% between 2016 and 2019 to just under $3 billion, according to a study from Digital TV Research.
For the 13 Arabic-speaking countries in the region, the study revealed that pay-TV revenues fell by 15% from $1.241 billion in 2016 to $1.053 billion in 2019. However, the analyst forecasts that the total will recover to reach $1.269 billion by 2025.
One of the key market drivers, adversely affecting the whole sector, was the ongoing ban on beIN in most Arab-speaking countries is. Even if the ban were to be lifted, Digital TV Research believes that an unofficial ban will remain. Moreover, it adds that as beIN suffers, it is reducing its expenditure on top events, thus making it less attractive to potential subscribers. In all, the study says that given the hangover from the beIN ban and generally falling ARPUs, revenues in 2025 ($2.81 billion) will still be lower than in 2019.
In terms of customers, the research also calculated that pay-TV subscriptions fell by 5% between 2016 and 2019 to 3.58 million, but will progress to 4.71 million by 2025.
OTT platforms were found to be providing considerable competition to the traditional pay-TV sector in the region’s largest markets: Israel and Turkey.
Israel is forecast to lose 24% of its pay-TV subs between 2015 to 2025 leading to Israel’s pay-TV revenues halving from more than $1 billion in 2015 to $524 million in 2025. As this happens, Israel’s OTT sector is set to grow significantly.
The Middle East and North Africa Pay-TV Forecasts report study also found that the Turkish pay-TV market has been shaken by greater competition with pay-TV revenues forecast to reach $761 million in 2025, 16% lower than the peak year of 2016. However, the number of pay-TV subscribers is set to will grow from 7.17 million in 2019 to 7.87 million in 2025.
