Harrison added: “I am thrilled to join the BritBox team. They have done a fantastic job in an incredibly short period of time. I’m excited at the growth ahead of us and look forward to helping BritBox move from a start up to a well-established part of the British media landscape.” BritBox claims to bring to viewers the greatest collection of British boxsets with homegrown talent. The collection includes brand new and recent programmes as well as classic British TV. Full box-sets include all six series and specials of Downton Abbey, all three series of Broadchurch, seven series of Only Fools and Horses, three series of Gavin & Stacey and both series of Extras. BritBox will be the home of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple and Poirot, and reality fans will be able to enjoy all the past series of Love Island.Harrison was most recently managing director of Ingenious Media and prior to that worked for Warner Bros. as chief commercial officer for the Harry Potter Global Franchise Group, driving the commercial development of the Wizarding World, including direct-to-consumer opportunities. He also has over twenty years' experience growing media businesses across international markets for brands including HBO Europe where he rolled out the HBO Go streaming service, as well as Disney, Warner Bros, A+E Television Networks and Turner Broadcasting.Reporting to Reemah Sakaan and the BritBox board, Harrison will be responsible for the overall management of the BritBox venture including full P&L responsibility, staff management, strategy, and stakeholder relationships.Commenting on the appointment Sakaan, who will also take on responsibility as chief brand and creative development officer for BritBox Global, said: “I’m delighted that Will is joining the BritBox UK team. He brings with him great experience and a track record of success in direct to consumer and streaming. I look forward to working with him to take BritBox to its next stage of growth in the UK.”Harrison added: “I am thrilled to join the BritBox team. They have done a fantastic job in an incredibly short period of time. I’m excited at the growth ahead of us and look forward to helping BritBox move from a start up to a well-established part of the British media landscape.”