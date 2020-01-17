As looks to strengthen and broaden its reach in the US, UK, Spain and Indonesia, leading 4K UHD broadcaster and producer Insight TV has turned to Amagi to transition core channels from over-the-top to its cloud-based platform.
Insight TV Lifestyle, InWonder and InTrouble are currently delivered to the STIRR platform in the US; InTrouble to the UK; and Insight TV Lifestyle to Spain on Samsung TV Plus. Additionally, Insight TV Lifestyle is also delivered to the Oona TV platform in Indonesia.
To facilitate the transition, Amagi deployed its Cloudport playout platform to create the linear OTT channels and distribute them to free ad supported platforms and connected TV services such as STIRR and Samsung TV Plus. Hosted on an AWS public cloud infrastructure, Cloudport offers features such as automated scheduling, dynamic graphics, live controls, 4K UHD playout and 24x7 monitoring. It also supports multiple distribution platforms.
“Choosing Amagi as our back-end cloud technology provider has brought about a remarkable ease to our operations, reducing overall costs and effort,” explained Insight TV CEO Rian Bester. “[Amagi’s] solutions are already pre-integrated with STIRR, Samsung TV Plus and other leading platforms. This has made the transition to Amagi quick and hassle-free.”
