After 18 months of establishing itself as a live sports TV steaming, and the first of its kind to offer 4K programming, fuboTV is claiming that it will be the first virtual MVPD to offer lifestyle/entertainment programming in 4K with the premiere of BBC America’s Seven Worlds, One Planet.
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet tells the story of earth’s seven continents and how they shape the animal behaviour and biodiversity we see today. The series reveals how each distinct continent has shaped the unique animal life found there. The series is produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit – the Emmy award-winning team behind Blue Planet II.
From 18 January 2020 and the next seven Saturday nights, fuboTV subscribers will be able to tune into BBC America at 9pm ET/8pm CT, for new episodes of the acclaimed Sir David Attenborough-narrated nature documentary series on the seven continents, in HD. On the following day each episode will then be available in 4K, accessible with fuboTV through the BBC America video-on-demand (VOD) folder.
Non-4K versions of each episode will also be available on-demand from fuboTV. The 18 January premiere episode will also be simulcast on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.
