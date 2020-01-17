As it aims to become the next direct-to-consumer play to disrupt the US video market, NBCUniversal’s Peacock has nailed its many colours to the mast with very market-friendly tiered pricing.





Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early bird access to Peacock Premium starting 15 April and from 15 July, to take advantage of the Tokyo Olympics, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available throughout the US on web, mobile and connected-TV devices. The company expects to reach 30-35 million active accounts by 2024. Analysts had expected the DTC service to adopt from launch a hybrid SVOD/AVOD model and indeed the service will have at launch in April 2020 three monthly payment tiers: free, $4.99 and $49.99. The confirmed subscription tiers will offer more than 600 films and 400 series, as well as live and on-demand content across news, sports, late night, and reality.The offer begins with Peacock Free, an ad-supported option providing more than 7,500 hours of programming including next day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of what are described as ‘marquee’ originals and ‘tent-pole series’, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as SNL Vault, Family Movie Night and Olympic Profiles.Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers in the US, the ad-supported $4.99 per month Peacock Premium option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and leading series, next day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows, and additional sports – such as the Premier League - totalling more than 15,000 hours of content. It will be available for on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.NBCUniversal expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months. “This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,” said chairman Steve Burke. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalisng on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.”“Peacock will provide consumers with a destination that goes beyond movies and television, aggregating a variety of content that fans want on one service,” added Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.”Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early bird access to Peacock Premium starting 15 April and from 15 July, to take advantage of the Tokyo Olympics, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available throughout the US on web, mobile and connected-TV devices. The company expects to reach 30-35 million active accounts by 2024.