Following in the footsteps of the big four operators in the country, Sky Mobile is launching 5G connectivity on its UK network in 20 cities and towns across the UK.





The service’s initial sites include, London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Leeds, Slough, Leicester, Lisburn, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford, Sheffield, Coventry, Nottingham, Norwich, Bristol, Derby and Stoke. The service prover intends to extend its network to 50 locations by summer 2020.



It will be available free on top of existing packages for any customer on Sky’s free loyalty programme, Sky VIP.



Sky Mobile has a range of 5G-ready phones, including the



Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and more to launch in future. Prices start from £28 a month for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, from £46 a month for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G or £48 a month for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – all include 3GB data and 5G for free. Sky Mobile customers who are with Sky VIP can get 5G for free, with nothing to pay on top of existing tariffs.

Commenting on the launch, Paul Sweeney, managing director of Sky Mobile, said: "We're excited to be launching superfast 5G on the award-winning Sky Mobile network, and even more excited to be offering it free to all Sky VIP customers. Sky Mobile is the ideal choice for anyone who wants a faster mobile connection and great value."