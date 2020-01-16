The current video streaming wars are set to make a major contribution to a booming mobile market according to The State of Mobile 2020 report from mobile data and analytics company App Annie.
The study examined macro mobile trends; identifies which leading brands and publishers across gaming, fintech, retail, social, video, and others are winning on mobile. Furthermore it shows how businesses can navigate and reach key demographics.
For video, the study’s topline findings included finding that nearly a quarter of Netflix’s iPhone users also used the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service in the fourth quarter 2019, the highest overlap of users among top video streaming apps in the US, demonstrating said the analyst of consumers’ willingness to pay for multiple services.
Furthermore, the App Annie survey found three-quarters of the leading top non-gaming apps monetised via subscriptions, with video a key category propelling app store spend as adoption of packages such as Tencent Video, iQIYI and YouTube climbing.
