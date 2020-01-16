LaLigaTV, the UK’s first dedicated channel showing all live matches and 24/7 content from Spain’s top flight football league, is to launch on Virgin Media’s TV platform on Thursday 16 January.
Offering ‘All of LaLiga, All in one place’, and first announced in October 2019, LaLigaTV from Premier Sports will show every available live game from LaLiga Santander as well as daily studio shows, expert analysis, features, documentaries and more. The launch also makes La Liga the first football league in the world to have all its matches shown live on a 24/7 dedicated channel in the UK - subject to UK blackout restrictions at 3pm on Saturdays.
The new channel will be available to all subscribers of Virgin’s current Premier Sports channels at no extra cost and the end of January, LaLigaTV will be available to watch on the move on the Virgin TV Go mobile TV service.
The initial weekend round of fixtures for the service stretches from Friday into Sunday with key matches including: Leganés vs Getafe at 20:00 on 17 January and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona vs Granada on 20 January.
“The addition of LaLigaTV to our football line-up will give customers access to some of the best talent and matches from one of the most popular leagues in the world,” commented David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: . Our customers can now watch more football than ever which is why Virgin TV remains the home of televised football.”
Richard Sweeney, CEO at Premier Sports, added: “We are delighted to launch LaLigaTV on Virgin TV as part of the Premier Sports bundle giving our customers even more incredible value. Premier Sports has built up a loyal following of football fans and we’re thrilled to bring the dedicated 24/7 channel of top-flight Spanish football to Virgin TV customers.”
The service will be delivered through a partnership between Virgin and UK communications infrastructure and media services company Arqiva which will provide uplinking and satellite capacity to deliver the HD channel. Content will be received at Arqiva’s teleport at Chalfont before being delivered to another teleport at Crawley for uplink to the Sky platform.
“Delivering HD channels to the Sky platform is a particular expertise of ours so we’re delighted that we can support Premier Sports with its next phase of growth,” said Alex Pannell, commercial director, video and data, media networks at Arqiva. “Having supported Premier Sports’ high value channels for a number of years we are excited to see where the launch of LaLiga TV HD can take the brand.”
