A survey of UK football fans by Quantum Market Research has revealed a huge appetite for personalised TV channels, with as many as 96% of viewers indicating that they’d use a such as service channel if offered by broadcasters.





The Future of TV Market Demand November 2019 survey took place from 18–25 November 2019. What was called a representative sample of UK residents responded, with the final sample including 1000 people with Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions who watched English Premier League football.



In addition to showing a huge audience wanting personalisation, the study found that such viewers were prepared to pay as much as £14.30 per month for personalised channels on top of existing TV subscription and just over three-quarters of viewers were more likely to renew a TV subscription if the broadcaster offered personalised channels. Commercial modelling from Quantum Market Research showed that that these preferences could potentially mean $100 million in new recurring revenue for broadcasters.



“Those passionate about their team, and who already regularly watch highlights online, are willing to pay the highest price,” the report stated.



Reacting to the Future of TV Market Demand November 2019 research https://try.linius.com/marketresearch , Chris Richardson, CEO of video virtualisation company Linius Technologies Limited said “Subscription media services have conditioned viewers to pay a small fee for quality content, but with the rapid rise in choice, platforms need to give their subscribers something more to stay interested; that’s personalisation and custom channels.”