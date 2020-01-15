Only just more than two months into its operating life, the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service can already be described as a roaring success and in addition to breaking download records, data from Sensor Tower is showing that the service is raking in the cash especially on mobile.





According to the analyst’s Store Intelligence data, the service’s mobile app has now been downloaded nearly 41 million times across the Apple App Store and Google Play and has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending. Not surprisingly, the data showed that Disney+ had the best launch month of all comparable SVOD/DTC apps in terms of user spending.



Sensor Tower also confirmed that this also held true when considering the second month post-launch. Disney+ was found to have generated $43.9 million during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million it made during its first 30 days. By comparison, rival services HBO Now and Showtime grossed $23.7 million and $1.2 million during their first 60 days.



In terms of downloads, the study showed that Disney+’s second month garnered 13.5 million, or 33%, of the 40.9 million installs it’s seen since launch. On its launch day of 12 November alone,



Comparatively, 29% of HBO Now’s downloads during its first 60 days came from its second month. Showtime installs were more significantly front loaded, with only 16% of its downloads during a 60-day analysis period occurring in its second month. Taking just US figures into account, Disney+’s first 60-day period still exceeded that of its competitors. As much as 84% of Disney+ revenue and installs were found to have originated in the US.



Sensor Tower noted that While Disney+'s performance was truly impressive, flagship series, Star Wars-based drama The Mandalorian, concluded its first run in late December and said that Disney will need to prioritise releasing more original content of a similar calibre in order to retain its current subscribers and encourage new signups.