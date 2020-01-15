Motoring on after the merger of the two media giants, ViacomCBS has unveiled a management restructure of its international networks division.





Commenting on the two key appointments and their intended effect, Lynn said: “Consolidating our international flagship brands into two groups will simplify our structure and more closely align our business with The move is intended to take advantage of the company’s expanded operations post-merger to drive new growth opportunities across brands in key international markets. The reorganisation will also aim to simplify ViacomCBS Networks International into two brand groups and three pan-regional management hubs, reporting to David Lynn, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).Principally, Kerry Taylor, currently executive vice president of MTV International and chief marketing officer for VCNI UK has been promoted to executive vice president of VCNI Entertainment & Youth Brands reporting to Lynn and Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Brands, ViacomCBS domestic media networks.Taylor’s new remit will include international oversight of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET. The exec is credited with reinventing the MTV international brand positioning, developing a successful global franchise strategy and commissioning content that drove international ratings successes such as Geordie Shore, The Charlotte Show; Ex on The Beach and Just Tattoo of Us.Jules Borkent has been promoted to executive vice president, VCNI Kids & Family, reporting to Lynn and Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. Borkent has been with Nickelodeon since 2001, having led channel operations and content strategy including programming, acquisitions, originals and digital for Nickelodeon International, which has delivered continued growth during his tenure.Commenting on the two key appointments and their intended effect, Lynn said: “Consolidating our international flagship brands into two groups will simplify our structure and more closely align our business with ViacomCBS’ US brands , enabling us to share more content and resources across our different brands and extract maximum value from our content investment and libraries...We have an exceptional leadership team in place and a simplified structure that allows us to be more tightly focused on seeking out the most attractive opportunities to license our brands, content and IP in the highest value and fastest growing international markets, with a particular focus on accelerating our streaming strategy.”