Furthering the reach of its growing channel across the sub-continent, QYOU Media has launched The Q India on the Airtel Xstream digital entertainment platform.
Airtel Xstream is described as being part of the Indian telco’s vision of building a leading digital entertainment ecosystem for the country and making it accessible to customers through what it says are “innovative devices and exciting applications”.
Airtel Xstream features a streaming experience and integrated UI across devices, offering a catalogue of live TV channels, films and TV shows across 14 languages. The Q India is designed to deliver to Young India a true multiscreen experience featuring popular Indian digital content creators and series. Content will be available to pre-paid, post-paid, broadband and DTH Airtel customers across the Airtel Xstream app and the recently launched Airtel Xstream Hybrid Box and Airtel Xstream Smart Stick.
“The Q India offers top digital content from many of India’s leading online and social influencers and we are delighted to partner with them as part of our endeavour of building a world-class digital content ecosystem and making it accessible for customers through Airtel Xstream,” commented Nupur Chaturvedi, head of content revenue and partnership, Bharti Airtel.
Q India CEO Curt Marvis added: “as we continue to grow our reach across India, it is critically important to partner with companies like Airtel that are executing on a vision of anytime/anywhere entertainment. Our target Young India audience is growing up in a world where every screen is a place to consume video and Airtel shares our commitment to bringing them the entertainment they want with ease. We are thrilled to be a part of the Airtel Xstream platform.”
