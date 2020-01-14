Univision’s megahit dance competition Mira Quién Baila All Stars has hit the floor with a vengeance and reached over four million total viewers aged over two in the US for its two-hour season two premiere on 12 January.





Airing from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, Univision says that the programme — featuring special appearances by global superstar Pitbull and the stars of Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence —averaged 1.9 million total viewers 2+, 729,000 adults 18-49 and 316,000 adults 18-34, positioning Univision ahead of ABC and NBC among adults 18-49, while beating ABC, CBS, and NBC with adults 18-34 in the time period.



Compared with its season one premiere airing, the show also attracted more total viewers 2+, (up 2%), Adults 18-49 (+6%) and adults 18-34 (+13%). It also ranked as the highest-rated reality series premiere on Spanish-language television in 2019-2020 among all viewers over two years of age and 18-49 adults as well as being the second highest-rated programme with adults 18-34.



Data released by Univision also showed that the season two premiere was the top Spanish-language network with double to triple-digit audience advantages over arch rival Telemundo among total viewers 2+ (+115% advantage), adults 18-49 (+73% advantage) and adults 18-34 (+88% advantage) from 8-10 pm ET/PT.As well as being the fourth most-watched programme on US broadcast television at transmission, the dance competition series also increased its audience in the last hour compared to the first hour among total viewers 2+ (+6%), adults 18-49 (+9%) and adults 18-34 (+17%).