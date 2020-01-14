In an indication of how it is poised for growth in 2020, sports streaming platform Fanatiz has announced that it has closed a Series A funding round investment deal with Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners worth $10 million.









Since July 2019 the service has seen a 125% increase in paid subscribers and the company says that



“It is truly a milestone day for all of us at Fanatiz, and most importantly, our fans and viewers,” said Fanatiz founder and CEO, Matías Rivera. “The partnership with 777 Partners reflects our strong growth trajectory, and solidifies our positioning as one of the main contenders in a competitive sports streaming marketplace. We are more excited than ever to start 2020 bolstered by this new support, enhancing our platform for loyal soccer fans everywhere.”



"We view our investment in Fanatiz as a fantastic opportunity for growth" added 777 Partners principal Juan Arciniegas. "It gives our firm no greater satisfaction than to support organisations like Fanatiz that are working to become dominant players in fast-growing niche markets. We can't wait to see what's to come."