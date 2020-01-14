Germany’s top flight football league, the Bundesliga, has selected AWS as its official technology provider to deliver more in-depth insight into every live broadcast of games and enable new personalised fan experiences.
Established in 1963, The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany comprising 18 teams. It is broadcast on television in over 200 countries and is operated by the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga.
For its part, AWS has enjoyed recent success with football, an in 2018 an estimated 3.4 billion people watched the FIFA World Cup football tournament on streams enabled by Amazon Web Services and AWS Elemental Media Services.
Under the terms of its deal with AWS, the Bundesliga will make use during the 2019-20 season and beyond of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, compute, database, and storage services to deliver real-time statistics to predict future plays and game outcomes, and recommend personalised match footage across mobile, online, streaming and television broadcasts.
In addition, the football league will build new cloud-based services designed to automate processes and increase operational efficiency. By developing a new, next-generation statistics platform on AWS, using Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy ML models, the Bundesliga says that it will be able offer fans real-time predictions on when a goal is likely to be scored, identify potential goal-scoring opportunities, and highlight how teams are positioning and controlling the field, based on live data streams and historical data from over 10,000 games.
The Bundesliga also plans to use AWS ML services, such as ML-based Amazon Personalize to create real-time and individualised recommendations, to offer fans personalised game footage, marketing promotions, and search results based on their favourite teams, players, or matches.
With Amazon Rekognition, the Bundesliga will build a cloud-based media archive that will automatically tag specific frames, from its archive of more than 150,000 hours of video, with metadata such as game, shirt, player, team and venue so that the league can search historical footage and surface pivotal plays for in-game broadcasts, in more than 200 countries.
“We are extremely excited to be working alongside AWS to develop the next generation of football viewing experience,” said Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert. “Innovation means challenging the status quo.Working closely with AWS, as one of the most innovative technology companies in the world, significantly enhances the investment we’ve made in innovation over the past two decades, all of which contributes to us being able to deliver a world-class football experience for our fans.”
