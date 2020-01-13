Revealing a development that the UK addressable TV company says is the first of its kind for companies such as itself, Finecast has completed an external audit of its supply chain, delivery and reporting of omnichannel campaigns in the UK.





“Advertisers have long relied on television to build their brands and sell their products, and they need trustworthy partners to help navigate the modern TV environment where linear TV viewing is declining, and viewing is fragmenting across a growing universe of on demand platforms,” added Finecast UK managing director Harry Harcus (pictured). “Given ongoing concerns about the transparency, brand safety and integrity of the digital advertising supply chain, it’s important that advertisers have confidence in TV as it moves into an online environment. This audit reflects Finecast’s commitment to upholding quality addressable TV campaigns for our growing client base.” Launched by WPP’s GroupM in 2017, Finecast’s stated mission is deliver precision and accountability to advanced television, helping marketers to reach high-value TV audiences as viewing behaviours rapidly evolve.Finecast’s addressable TV advertising services are claimed to reach over 50 million UK connected TV devices and an estimated 50% of UK households across cable/telco set-top boxes, connected TV devices, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Ads are shown alongside premium content on the largest screens this includes access to all addressable broadcast inventory from pay-TV providers Sky and Virgin on STB, and all ad-supported, on-demand and live-streaming environments.PwC’s audit was conducted in accordance with the ISAE 3000 assurance standard issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. Measured over three months, ending on 31 July 2019, the audit covered Finecast’s delivery of addressable TV campaigns across the company’s array of content partners.“Finecast's methodology sets out their process for campaign planning and set up, audience activation, delivery, measurement and reporting of UK addressable TV advertising campaigns across its TV and all screen products,” explained Sam Tomlinson, partner and leader of PwC’s media insight and assurance team, commenting on the results of the verification. This process has now been subject to independent audit by us at PwC. Across all media types, there is an increased demand from advertisers for verified data to justify their marketing spend, to which Finecast has proactively responded.”“Advertisers have long relied on television to build their brands and sell their products, and they need trustworthy partners to help navigate the modern TV environment where linear TV viewing is declining, and viewing is fragmenting across a growing universe of on demand platforms,” added Finecast UK managing director Harry Harcus (pictured). “Given ongoing concerns about the transparency, brand safety and integrity of the digital advertising supply chain, it’s important that advertisers have confidence in TV as it moves into an online environment. This audit reflects Finecast’s commitment to upholding quality addressable TV campaigns for our growing client base.”