As part of its strategy to expand its scripted footprint in the region and help drive an ambition forward to produce more ‘bold’ local drama, Fremantle has appointed Manuel Martí to the newly created position of head of scripted development, Latin America.





An experienced and creative development executive with a strong cultural understanding of the region, Martí was formerly head of development and international business at Polka, one of Latin America’s leading scripted production companies. Before his role at Polka, Martí spent eight years at



Based in Mexico City in his new role, Martí will report to Coty Cagliolo, Fremantle’s head of production, Latin America, and will be responsible for developing Fremantle’s drama slate in the region, securing and delivering commissions and ultimately building Fremantle’s scripted business in Latin America.



“It’s a privilege to join a company like Fremantle at such an evolutionary moment in our industry,” Martí (pictured) remarked. “Latin-American storytelling has a unique voice and a bourgeoning track record which, with a content powerhouse like Fremantle behind it, will thrive even further.”



The move comes as Fremantle grows its company activity in Latin America with investments and partnerships in the region. The producer recently acquired a 25% stake in The Immigrant, the independent production company owned by Camila Jimenez-Villa and Silvana Aguirre, secured a partnership with unscripted Brazilian prodco Mixer Films and hold a first-look deal with Oscar award-winning Fabula, with whom Fremantle co-produced La Jauria.