In what is said to be the first of a number of announcements for 2020 from the company’s growing scripted division, global entertainment producer marblemedia has acquired the rights to bestselling novel The Other Boy.





The TV adaptation of M.G. Hennessey’s acclaimed book about a transgender boy on the cusp of puberty will be developed as a light comedic drama series for family audiences, with the author onboard as a consultant.



The book tells the story of 12-year-old Shane Woods as he embarks on a journey of courage and acceptance. To most of the people in his life, he’s just a regular boy...playing baseball, working on his graphic novel, and hanging out with his best friend, Josh. But that’s not the whole story: Shane is transgender and transitioned when he was seven.



Commenting on the rights purchase Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, marblemedia’s VP of scripted, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired the rights to M.G. Hennessey’s hugely entertaining novel...The Other Boy [is] filled with characters who will make you laugh, cry and cheer...We are delighted that [Hennessey] will be bringing her expertise to the project, working with us to develop her wonderful story for the screen, and cannot wait to see what reception that this topical tale with its complex yet real characters gets from commissioners.”



Added marblemedia co-CEO Mark Bishop (pictured): "2020 is destined to be a milestone year for marblemedia, with a number of exciting and varied scripted projects in the pipeline, joining our extensive output of factual and kids programming. Our rapidly growing scripted slate contains everything from primetime series, including a soon-to-be-announced inspirational social justice drama, to comedies, kids' adventure series, and a number of strong family viewing titles such as The Other Boy."