The UK’s leading commercial broadcaster’s on-demand home, the ITV Hub, was found to have generated over 500 million hours of viewer consumption throughout 2019, a 13% increase year-on-year.





The new figures come as the Hub — available to viewers across 28 different platforms, with connected TV now the most used — secured more than 30 million registered users during the year, surpassing a target it had hit to reach by 2021. Encouragingly for the broadcaster, entertainment, soap and sport genres peaked highly in audience engagement and overall consumption.



Breakfast show Good Morning Britain ranked as the second most consumed show on simulcast only (behind Love Island), while The Only Way Is Essex, which this year celebrates its tenth year, remained popular across catch up, in fifth place.



Reaching this figure demonstrates that not only do viewers love both the Hub's content and using the service but that it has evolved to seamlessly allow mass surges in viewing on simulcast and on-demand," said Steve Forde, director of digital products, ITV. "In doing so [it] has established itself as one of the biggest video on demand platforms in the UK."