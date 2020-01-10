Legendary Mexican football team, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, known as Chivas, has called on live streaming and sports over-the-top specialist StreamAMG to relaunch its direct-to-fan service ChivasTV to offer live matches and on-demand video worldwide.
The Guadalajara-based football club is one of the oldest and most popular teams in Mexico with almost 40 millions fans worldwide. It competes in the globally hugely popular Liga MX, and is the only club in the league to offer a dedicated live streaming service. The new expanded service now offers the club’s full library of on-demand content for the first time; as well as enjoying live matches, fans will be able to watch highlights, interviews and features covering the men’s, women’s and youth teams.
The service is built on StreamAMG’s suite of productised video solutions to handle live streaming acquisition and delivery, on demand video content management, and user management and payments. The company says that with Chivas using its solution, supporters will be able to enjoy a premium, reliable OTT service, with new videos available instantly across all devices as soon as they are published.
“We’re excited to be working with Chivas as our first club partner in Latin America given their history and reputation,” commented StreamAMG chief executive officer Hugo Sharman. “Everyone here is looking forward to helping Chivas expand their reach to fans, and increase monetisation through live and on-demand video content.”
Added Club Deportivo Guadalajara chief executive officer Amaury Vergara: “I’m very excited with this new partnership because it will help us reach more ChivaHermanos around the world, making us bound with them as one big family.”
