Hitting the AVOD trend for 2020, original and aggregated programming distributor Cinedigm has re-launched the app for its Viewster ad-supported video-on-demand service on ZEASN-supported Philips televisions.









The Viewster app is designed to enable content distributors and content owners to create compelling ad-supported and subscription-based video streaming services. Matchpoint Blueprint is seen as crucial role in the Viewster app’s international rollout and market expansion, offering the ability to enable robust user experiences across a wide range of connected televisions.



"Cooperation with ZEASN to relaunch Viewster App is a meaningful milestone, and it also presents Cinedigm with an incredible opportunity to distribute our unique programming offerings to one of the major television manufacturers in the world," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s senior vice president of product and technology. “Philips’ wide distribution of their television hardware across major international territories will be integral to our strategy as we work to establish a global footprint,



chief executive officer Jason He added: “We are excited that the Viewster App has been successfully relaunched with the help of ZEASN's services. ZEASN has been committed to providing the best smart home services for Internet users around the world. The Viewster App newly built by Cinedigm will bring a better user experience to Philips' smart TV users, and will help ZEASN to build a more complete [ecosystem] in the smart home industry.” The app was developed using Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint application development platform and in addition to the ZEASN supported Philips TVS, Cinedigm’s roster of premium digital-first networks now have wide distribution across all top-tier TV manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Hisense and LG among others.The Viewster app is designed to enable content distributors and content owners to create compelling ad-supported and subscription-based video streaming services. Matchpoint Blueprint is seen as crucial role in the Viewster app’s international rollout and market expansion, offering the ability to enable robust user experiences across a wide range of connected televisions."Cooperation with ZEASN to relaunch Viewster App is a meaningful milestone, and it also presents Cinedigm with an incredible opportunity to distribute our unique programming offerings to one of the major television manufacturers in the world," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s senior vice president of product and technology. “Philips’ wide distribution of their television hardware across major international territories will be integral to our strategy as we work to establish a global footprint, introducing both our digital networks as well as our proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint platform to new markets on one of the world’s leading television brands.” ZEASN chief executive officer Jason He added: “We are excited that the Viewster App has been successfully relaunched with the help of ZEASN's services. ZEASN has been committed to providing the best smart home services for Internet users around the world. The Viewster App newly built by Cinedigm will bring a better user experience to Philips' smart TV users, and will help ZEASN to build a more complete [ecosystem] in the smart home industry.”