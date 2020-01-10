Aiming to prevent the piracy of premium content transmitted via satellite, leading video delivery and encoding technology and infrastructure company ATEME has entered into partnership with UK-based telco BT.
The partnership will see BT become the first media and broadcast provider in the UK to supply the industry with BISS-CA (basic interoperable scrambling system conditional access) anti-piracy encryption technology. It will aim to protect satellite uplinked content using ATEME’s encryption techniques, offering the solution to its media and broadcast customers around the world to help reduce the number of illegal streams.
According to anti-piracy company MUSO, nearly 190 billion visits were made to illegal piracy websites last year alone. Of this number, 5.75 billion came from the UK and 17.4 billion from the US. BT first used ATEME’s encoder during BT Sport’s transmission of the FA Community Shield football game between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on 4 August 2019 and it has continued to be used to protect each of BT Sport’s Premier League live broadcasts this season.
The reason for the initial deployment in sport is clear: piracy reportedly costs the Premier League clubs around £1 million in sponsorship money every game, according to MUSO. BT believes that as the quality of sporting piracy streams continue to improve and hackers are managing to hide their identity, new ways of protecting sporting content are imperative to secure the integrity of the industry.
By using ATEME’s encoder, BT is confident that its Media and Broadcast unit will be able to deliver the highest video quality at minimum bitrates with minimum latency, while keeping broadcasts secure. The BISS-CA encoder can be used across a variety of systems and software and determines the origin of an illegal stream with content being watermarked. With it, media rights holders can also grant and revoke receiving rights in real-time, securing broadcasts from the source to its end destination.
“For BT it’s imperative that we protect broadcasters from the threat of illegal piracy and ensure that those watching the content legally are getting the best viewing experience possible, wherever they are in the world,” remarked Dominik Wrona, head of TV outside broadcast and BT. “By incorporating ATEME’s encoder in to our satellite solutions we’re able to provide customers with the greatest efficiency and security while also maintaining the highest video quality standards for content in the UK.”
Added ATEME contribution segment manager Julien Mandel: “As one of the leading sports broadcasters in the UK, BT has to protect the content it transmits across the country from the threat of piracy. With BISS-CA inscription integrated in to our solutions and provided as a simple software upgrade, BT can now be even more confident that the content it is transporting for their global media and broadcast customers is well-protected. We are pleased to know that BT is using the strongest tool to provide to its clients a secure delivery.”
