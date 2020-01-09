In a move that it says ushers in the era of NEXTGEN TV, CE giant LG Electronics has announced six new TV models with OLED screen technology that are equipped to receive new services with enhanced content, pictures and sound compatible with the ATSC 3.0 standard.
In addition to LG’s work on the ATSC 3.0 Standard, its Zenith subsidiary, which was a founding member of ATSC in 1982, invented the core transmission system at the heart of the ATSC A/53 Digital Television Standard, approved by US regulator the FCC in 1996.
NEXTGEN TV services will offer new features such as additional content and more personalisation for broadcast viewers. Initial enhancements include improved pictures with more 4K Ultra HD and high dynamic range content as well as immersive audio. Enhanced content includes an advanced TV guide, additional programme information, and an on-demand video library.
The new TVs vary in size from 55 to 88 inches and the CE firm says that their introduction dovetails with US broadcasters’ plans to launch NEXTGEN TV services in dozens of markets throughout 2020 with signals reaching the majority of TV viewers in America.
The six 2020 LG OLED models earning the NEXTGEN TV logo from the Consumer Technology Association are: the 55-, 65- and 77-inch class GX Gallery Series 4K Ultra HD models, the 65-inch class WX Wallpaper 4K model and 77- and 88-inch class ZX Real 8K models.
The Gallery Series have an ultra-thin form factor that hangs on a wall like a piece of art, while the 65OLEDWX Wallpaper TV also includes a Dolby Atmos soundbar for immersive audio. The 2020 LG OLED ZX Real 8K models are said to exceed CTA’s strict requirements related to the official industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs.
Along with LG’s third-generation ATSC 3.0 receiver/demodulator, the LG OLED NEXTGEN TVs include the new α9 (Alpha 9) Gen 3 AI Processor that is said to use upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence to enhance further picture quality and enable specialised features for films, games and sports. Combining OLED’s self-emitting pixel technology and support for Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s new Filmmaker Mode 2020 LG OLED TVs are attributed with offering new levels of realism.
“As the first TV manufacturer to support the Phoenix Model Market ATSC 3.0 project starting in 2018, LG is helping to set the foundation for the launch of NEXTGEN TV in the Top 40 markets this year by demonstrating the new NEXTGEN TV broadcaster application framework with Pearl,” said Anne Schelle, executive director of the Pearl TV broadcaster business group that represents more than 400 network-affiliated TV stations.
“LG is among the strongest leaders and contributors within ATSC across the development, testing and commercial deployment of NEXTGEN TV, initially in South Korea, and now here in the US,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland. “LG was the first to develop an ATSC 1.0/3.0 tuner/demodulator chip. Now this time-tested technology is embedded in the new line-up of LG OLED TVs as NEXTGEN TV makes its way into viewers homes across the country.”
