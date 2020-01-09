Hot on the heels of a number of leading analysts predicting 2020 as the year when advertising video-on-demand takes off, Cinedigm has forged a partnership with all3media International to launch two new free ad-supported driven services encompassing drama and reality.
Under the terms of the deal, Cinedigm will distribute exclusively the ad-supported networks in the US, managing, operating and curating the programming, and working jointly with all3media International to market these services.
The new AVOD roster includes a slate of popular dramas on So...Dramatic and the reality programming-focused network So...Real. So...Dramatic showcases content from all3media International’s library of critically acclaimed dramas, targeted at men and women 25 years of age and older. The channel will feature a line-up headlined by scripted shows from the UK and Australasia. So...Real is a reality-programming focused network combining documentaries with popular series such as The Only Way Is Essex. While the channel’s core audience is women 18-35, So...Real will also offer programming suitable for both women and men aged 35 and over.
Both networks will be available as ad-supported linear AVOD offerings with both scheduled to begin rolling out in the first quarter of this 2020. “Cinedigm is proud to partner with all3media international to launch and distribute two all-new ad-supported channels highlighting their rich library of content," said Cinedigm Digital Networks president Erick Opeka.
“We pride ourselves on building networks that offer something for everyone to enjoy, delivering the absolute best programming in unique and eclectic realms such as martial arts, pop culture, faith and family, true life, and more. This partnership represents a continuation of that commitment, with So...Dramatic and So...Real serving as perfect complements to Cinedigm’s growing roster of digital networks. We look forward to building upon the tremendous success that all3media international’s properties have achieved, as we bring their acclaimed premium programming to the US.”
