As part of its plan to accelerate time to market for manufacturers wanting to launch devices ready for NEXTGEN TV, OTT and hybrid TV software solutions provider Vewd is to pre-integrate BitRouter’s ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 receiver software package, ATSC3pak, in its OS and Core solutions.
The joint offering allows TV and set-top box manufacturers to launch hybrid TV devices supporting NEXTGEN TV, the market name for ATSC 3.0-enabled devices supporting 4K broadcast over-the-air in addition to other IP-delivered functionality like addressable TV, beginning in 2020.
Vewd OS provides a silicon-to-content software platform featuring a customisable user experience for smart TVs that addresses market features including ATSC 3.0. Vewd believes that its relationship with the global content market ensures that manufacturers can offer highly desirable pre-integrated premium OTT content, complete with a search and discovery experience.
“We are pleased to expand the reach of Vewd OS and Vewd Core into the ATSC 3.0 market by pre-integrating with BitRouter’s ATSC3pak,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO of Vewd. “BitRouter is an industry leader in US TV receiver software stacks, and we share a common vision of advancing free-to-air TV in the US...In an age of cord cutters and cord nevers, Vewd and BitRouter have created a solution that will fulfil the promise of NEXTGEN TV.”
“Combining our ATSC3pak with Vewd’s software suite creates a market-ready platform with best-in-class features and reliability,” added BitRouter president and founder Gopal Miglani. “Our joint solution empowers manufacturers to target this next big 500 million-plus unit opportunity with minimum upfront investment.”
BitRouter.com
